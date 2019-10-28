The Kwara State Government has started rehabilitating the abandoned Taiwo Road in Omu-Aran from surface dressing to asphalt overlay, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The fixing of the road by the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) followed a pledge by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq during last Saturday’s 4th Omu-Aran Day celebration and N500 million appeal fund in Omu-Aran to that effect.

The community, had through the Chairman of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), Chief Bisi Adeyemi, appealed for the rehabilitation of the road, among other requests.

As at Saturday afternoon KWARMA officials had started asphalt work on the road following government’s approval and release of funds for its rehabilitation.

According to an official of KWARMA who preferred anonymity, the rehabilitation of the road followed the governor’s directive after which fund was released immediately.

Adeyemi, who hailed the speed with which the governor acted on their demand, described the development as “a miracle and unprecedented in the history of the community.”

“That’s a great development; It is a miracle.

“Its a miracle because the governor promised something and within a week he’s doing exactly that.

“That is marvellous; he shows he is a man of action; the community is highly appreciative and grateful to the governor for this,” he said.

Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the traditional ruler of Omu-Aran and the Olomu of Omu-Aran, on his part, thanked the governor for yielding to the yearning and aspirations of the people of the community.

He also used the opportunity to renew the community’s appeal for the rehabilitation of it’s water project and location of more development projects in the community.

Oba Adeoti said the community had assumed an urban status following the rapid infrastructure development going on in the community.

Hon Yemi Aransiola, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara, in his remarks, said the road would not only ease vehicular movement, but also boost commercial activities in the community.

Aransiola, also an Omu-Aran indigene, urged the people, especially members of the party in the council area, to continue to give maximum support to government’s policies and programmes.

“This is the only way government can fulfill it’s numerous electoral promises and even distribution of dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of the council,” he said. (NAN)