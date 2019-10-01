Ilorin – Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) on Tuesday in Ilorin emerged champions of the maiden edition of the Independence Cup football competition in Kwara with a 3-0 defeat of Kwara Bankers Forum.

The competition which is organised by Phreestyle Sports was put together to foster unity among professional bodies in the state.

Uthman Uthman scored a goal in each half while Soliu Muritala added the third to give the Revenue Collectors the edge over the Kwara Bankers Forum.

In the third-place match played earlier at the Kwara Stadium Complex, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) defeated their Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) counterparts 4-2.

The win came after a penalty kicks shootout which followed a goalless draw at full time.

Speaking after the matches, the Chairman of Kwara Football Association, Idris Musa, commended the organisers for putting such a good event together.

“We will see how we can borrow from what Phreestyle Sports has done.

“It was nice to see professional bodies coming together to take out of their tight schedule to keep fit,” Musa said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Phreestyle Sports, Shogo Shodunke, later told newsmen that the event was organised to promote independence among Nigerians.

“We want to promote among Nigerians the need to be independent in spite of the daunting challenges facing the nation.

“In spite of all these circumstances, we can still live peacefully with each other. We must be able to do things on our own, rather than depend on government at all times,” he said.(NAN)