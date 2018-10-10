Kwara wins continental ticket to represent Nigeria in basketball fiesta

The Continental ticket won by the Kwara State Basketball Club, Kwara Falcons to represent Nigeria in Africa Club Basketball Championship have been described as a good omen to sports development in the State.

The State Director of Sports, Mallam Tunde Kazeem in a chat with our sports reporter explained that the continental ticket would lift the image of the State higher and positively.

Mallam Kazeem urged the team to use the opportunity to positively project the State and the Nation and called on corporate bodies to assist the team in the task ahead.

The Director of Sports commended the players, Technical crew and the government for their performance and support charging them not to relent.

Kwara Falcons ended the 2018 Kwese Premier Basketball league campaign as runners up after losing sixty seven-eighty one to Gombe Bulls in the final played at the Indoor sports hall of the Sanni Abacha stadium in Kano.

Both finalists were presented with a winner and runners up trophy during the closing ceremony and also received cash award of twenty and fifteen million naira for their efforts.

The two teams will represent Nigeria in Africa Club basketball Championship at a later date.

Meanwhile, the torch of Unity of the National Sports Festival arrive Ilorin tomorrow from Minna, the Niger State Capital.

The torch will be received at Challenge, Ilorin at ten o clock in the morning by Kwara State Athletes and government officials.

The train will thereafter proceed to Government House, Ilorin to be received by the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed and other top government functionaries before onward journey to Lokoja.

The torch had been taken to Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and Niger States

The National Sports Festival will hold in Abuja from the sixth to the sixteenth of December this year while the North Central Zonal Elimination comes up in Jos from the seventeenth to the twenty first of this month.