Kehinde Akinpelu, ilorin

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the Kwara state University, Malete, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, has restated his commitment to continue to uphold quality leadership style towards ensuring that Nigeria’s educational system continues to get adequate attention.

He stated this in an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital and commended media practitioners in the state for the support given to him throughout his 10- year- tenure as the pioneer vice chancellor of the institution.

Prof. Na’Allah, who is also the new vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, recalled how the university started its journey, stressing that the 10- year journey witnessed uninterrupted academic calendar which made the institution to remain unique globally.

“We have serious respect for consistent academic calendar and we are known globally for this quality. We’ve produced many quality graduates who are making waves globally in different professions while many others are furthering their studies across the world.

“We are the first public university in Nigeria to adopt entrepreneurship studies as a compulsory course in order to make our graduates job providers rather than being job seekers.

“During the last international conference on entrepreneurship and innovation, we were able to attract a philanthropist and leading indigenous manufacturer, to establish an endowment fund to support our directorate of entrepreneurial skill acquisition for our students as start up capital for our student. The fund has been named Alhaji Kamoru Yusuf Emdownment Fund.

“We have never missed any accreditation in the last years. This is a great achievement to be celebrated. However, it is crystal clear that when the nation is setting any agenda for prosperity, KWASU’s students are always ahead to proffer solutions to problems, especially in the areas of unemployment,” he stated.

The vice chancellor added that the Kwara state University has adopted the policy of recruiting its best brains who have excelled in their studies by graduating with excellent academic degrees to become lecturers in the institution.