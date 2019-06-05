Kwara University commences Japanese language course

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara State University is to commence a General Course in Japanese language to further open the students to foreign languages.

The programme, which will commence in this academic session, will join other foreign languages of French and Arabic the students have been exposed to in the institution.

Briefing journalists at the Council Chamber of the University on the seventh convocation and tenth year anniversary of the university, the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah said this would enable the students to understand more the dynamics and diversity of the world.

He described Japan as a country without raw materials but leveraged on its human resources to grow the country, saying that the strength in Japan in developing all facets of its economy should be a template for Nigeria to follow regarding the abundant human resources the country (Nigeria) is blessed with.