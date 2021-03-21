Kwara United whip Adamawa United to return to NPFL top spot

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin returned to the top spot in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday in emphatic fashion by recording the season’s biggest win.

They whipped visiting Adamawa United of Yola 5-0 to keep their guests in the bottom position of the 20-club competition’s table after Match Day 17.

The league leaders had temporarily dropped to the second position in the last two match days, but on Sunday they were as ruthless as their position demands.

But the biggest results of the day include that of Kano Pillars who beat hosts Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 2-1 to move from third place into the second position.

Akwa United of Uyo also bolstered their campaign with an away win, beating hosts MFM FC of Lagos 2-1, and jumping into third place from fifth place.

Lobi Stars of Makurdi moved from 10th place to seventh after beating Rivers United of Port Harcourt who remain in sixth place.

Abia Warriors of Umuahia were 3-1 winners over visiting Katsina United, moving from 12th to eighth.

It was a result of contrasting fortunes as Heartland FC of Owerri drew 1-1 at home against Warri Wolves who have not had the best of times this season.

On Monday, Match Day 17 will continue with Sunshine Stars of Akure hosting Enyimba International of Aba, while Rangers International host Nasarawa United of Lafia in Enugu.

Plateau United of Jos will be guests of Dakkada FC in Uyo, while the game involving FC IfeanyiUbah and Jigawa Golden Stars has been postponed.