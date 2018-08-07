Kwara State PDP auditor, Ahmed pledges allegiance to Saraki

A former commissioner for Water Resources in Kwara state and incumbent state auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Alh Ahmed Adebayo has pledged his allegiance to the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Adebayo pledged his allegiance to the new national leader of the PDP and Wazirin Ngeri during a chat with newsmen in Ilorin on Monday.

Adebayo said he has confidence in the ability of the Senate President to continue to provide purposeful leadership for the people of Kwara state.

With the return of Saraki to the PDP, I have no doubt in my mind that he would use his influence across the country to help PDP win the presidential election in 2019.