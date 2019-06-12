Kwara shifts activities to mark June 12

By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state government has shifted activities commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day in the state to Friday, June 14.

This to enable state governors, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the invitation of the federal government to join Mr. President and over 80 foreign leaders and dignitaries at the inaugural national commemoration of the day in the capital, Abuja, explained a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“What this means is that the event slated for the Metropolitan Square and state banquet in Ilorin will now hold on Friday, June 14 instead of June 12.

“Kwara will nonetheless, observe the national holiday slated for June 12 as earlier announced by the federal government. There will be no new holiday on Friday,” the statement said.

The statement noted that many other states are also changing their own schedule of the event in order to join President Muhammadu Buhari for the inaugural June 12 commemoration in Abuja.

“We urge the Kwara public and all invitees (from outside Kwara) to the events in Kwara state to please take note of this slight change in the schedule,” it added.