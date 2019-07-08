By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

The Kwara state government has solicited the support of the federal government and donor agencies in its drive to revamp the education sector.

Governor Abdulrazaq made the call at the weekend at the commissioning of the multi-billion naira main library complex of the Kwara state University (KWASU), Malete.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, the governor, who decried the shameful and dilapidated condition of schools in the state, said his administration would be spending at least N11.2 billion to revamp infrastructure in various schools across the state, adding that government is poised to raise a generation of children who are able to cope with the education needs of the 21st century.