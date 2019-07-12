Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

The Kwara state Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) an agency solely responsible for the mobilisation of revenue in the state has raked in a total sum of N9.8 billion in the second quarter of 2019 as against N6.2 billion in the first quarter.

According to the breakdown, the agency in April generated the sum of N1.145 billion while it raked in N6.9 billion and N1.76 billion in May and June respectively.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital during the agency’s quarterly media parley, KW-IRS Chairman, Prof. Muritala Awodun, stated that the agency’s half year performance in 2019 was the best in all its half year performances since inception, explaining that the huge revenue of N6.9 billion in May was because of the inflow of cash liabilities of N4.8 billion from federal government agencies.

He disclosed that the agency still has some liabilities to collect which are being pursued with vigour, adding that the agency is looking for positive changes with a view to firming up revenue collection in the state.

Awodun, who disclosed that the agency has no plan to increase taxes to grow revenue, said the plan is to ensure that all taxable people are brought into the tax net, adding that when this is done, the state’s revenue profile would receive a substantial boost.

He lamented that there are several people in this category, but said the agency is working round the clock to ensure that all taxable adults and corporate bodies are captured.

On taking legal action against tax defaulters, Awodun said the agency doesn’t believe in that line of action which he said was not only time consuming, but also very costly, adding that the agency was embarking on a friendly approach by using persuasion which has substantially paid off.

The chairman, whose tenure would expire in September, has declared that he won’t seek re-apportionment and would reject being re-appointment as he has garnered enough experience in the past few years both in the private and public sectors, and was only willing to go back to the classroom to impact the knowledge he has gained.

He said: “The hunger for me to go back to the classroom is very high and if I will not go back to the classroom full time, I will go back on part time basis to impact the experience I have garnered.”