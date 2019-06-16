Kwara Pilgrims Board fixes June 18 deadline for payment

The Kwara state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Sunday fixed June 18 as deadline for the payment of Hajj fares by all intending pilgrims travelling with the board for the 2019 Hajj.

Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, made this known in an interview at an enlightenment programme for intending pilgrims in Ilorin.

Tunde-Jimoh said that June 18 for the completion of payment has become imperative in order to meet the deadline for issuance of visas by Saudi Arabia authorities.

He directed all intending pilgrims, who have deposited N1.3 million or N1 million to pay the remaining balance between now and June 18. According to him, this will enable the board to process their travelling documents before the expiration period fixed by Saudi Arabia authorities.

The executive secretary said all prospective pilgrims travelling with the board would receive a flat rate of $800 each as the basic travelling allowance.

He said Muslims willing to perform the 2019 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia with the board could still make the payment on or before the June 18 deadline.

Tunde-Jimoh said the board would soon commence the medical screening and inoculations for the intending pilgrims to fish out those who were not physically fit to undertake the Holy trip.

He directed that all aged intending pilgrims should be accompanied by their children or relatives to carry out Hajj rites successfully.

The executive secretary said the board had perfected arrangements for more enlightenment programme, where stakeholders on Hajj would enlighten the intending pilgrims on what was expected of them while in Holy Land.