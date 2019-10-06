Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the release of N60 million counterpart funds to key into the World Bank-funded community and social development projects that would help attract development to rural areas in the state.

The payment, which is a requirement for any state to be considered for the initiative, would enable the Kwara state Community and Social Development Agency (KWCDA) access over N1billion to implement micro-projects in various communities that express interest and are able to pay 10 per cent of whatever project is to be sited in its domain.

Each community can access N10 million projects in the areas of health, education, water supply, environment, infrastructure and gender/vulnerable group project empowerment, according to a statement on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, AbdulAzeez Oyelowo.

“In addition, vulnerable and physically challenged persons are to benefit from micro-projects to be implemented through access to funds. This will help them go through skill acquisition training and be further supported with tools upon graduation,” the statement added.

The community and social development project is different from the multi- billion naira Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) for which the governor has paid the first tranche of N200 million counterpart funds.

Under the RAAMP, several rural roads would be constructed to facilitate access and evacuation of agricultural produce.

Meanwhile, the state government has reopened the Moro-Bailey Bridge for traffic following the rehabilitation of the bridge by the Kwara state Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA).

The agency has also commenced rehabilitation works on the damaged portions of the old Ilorin-Ogbomosho Road at Otte to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.