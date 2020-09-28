Kwara, Kogi Yoruba writes to NASS on South-West merger

The Yoruba ethnic group in Kwara and Kogi states has approached National Assembly demanding a merger with their kith and kin in the South-West region in Nigeria through boundary adjustment.

READ ALSO: Kogi: Okun-Yoruba group demands separation from

Daily Times understands that Kwara South Consultative Forum, made up of Yorubas from seven local government areas in Kwara South Senatorial District and five Local Government Areas in Kogi State, said in a statement on Saturday that it had forwarded a memorandum to the National Assembly on the issue.

The group had submitted a memorandum to the 9th National Assembly’s Committee on Review of the Nigerian Constitution, with a demand for the merging of the Yoruba of Kwara and Kogi states with their kith and kin in the South-West Region through boundary adjustment, according to the National President of the group, Pa Joseph Aderibigbe.

The memorandum stated,“the Yoruba of Kwara South occupying seven out of the 16 local government areas in the state and their counterparts in Kogi state were not given any say to determine where they wanted to be and who they wanted to live with before lumping them in the Northern Protectorate, contrary to their right to self determination as enshrined in the United Nations Atlantic Charter.”