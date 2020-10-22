Kwara judicial panel on police brutality calls for residents co-operation

The Chairman of the Kwara State Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality, Rtd. Justice Tunde Garba, has said that the panel will work within the specific terms of reference given it as it looks forward to the co-operation of the people in the State in ensuring that justice is dispensed accordingly and on merit.

Garba made the plead at the inaugural meeting of the panel held at the State Government House, Ilorin , yesterday.

It would be recalled that following the directive of the National Economic Council chaired by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq constituted a Panel of Inquiry on the alleged police brutally in the State.

According to him, the panel will work with specific terms of reference given it “as it looks forward to the co-operation of the people in the State in ensuring that justice is dispensed accordingly and on merit”.

Stated in a statement released to Journalists in Ilorin , the Chairman said the panel , among other duties, is to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights abuses, violations and or extra judicial killings in the State.

The panel,made up 10 members,has Rtd. Justice Tunde Garba as the Chairman and

Rtd. AIG Issa Ojibara; Barrister Idris Gana Jubril; Kwara State Authony General/Commissioner for Justice, Ayinla Salman Jawando; Hassan Yusuff Adio; Audu Fatimah I.; Kaotharah Adeyi, Ronke Adeyemi, Jumoke Adeyemi, Nafisat Musa Buge.

Garba also said that the panel will also evaluate evidence presented/surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints, adding that the committee is also expected to recommend compensations, prosecution and other remedial measures where appropriate.

“The Judicial Panel of Inquiry had its inaugural meeting today in order to strategize, identify and adopt the most effective modus operandi to discharge its mandate”, Justice Garba added.

While stressing that details of the various channels, such as electronic and print media through which the Panel can harvest petitions and complaints from the public will be made available soon, Daily Times reports that the Chairman said that the panel is poised without fear or favour, in ensuring substantial justice for those who have lost their lives and properties as a result of the high handedness, brutality and carnage by security agents