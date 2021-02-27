Kwara Hijab Controversy

The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State Chapter has rejected and condemned the recent approval of the use of Hijab in grant-aided mission schools in the State by the State Government.

Addressing a news conference in Ilorin the State capital, State Director, Legal and Publicity of CAN & President, Kwara Baptist Conference, Reverend Victor Dada who spoke on behalf of all the proprietors of the grant-aided mission schools said such pronouncement by government portends security threat for the students.

While advising the Kwara State government to in the interest of peace to return Christian mission grant-aided schools to their owners as most of the schools have Churches besides them, CAN said the military administrator did not take over the schools from the Christians but agreed to extend grants to them which made it ” Grant Aided schools” and not government public schools.

Adding that CAN resist and condemn such step to technically Islamize them starting with the use of hijab.

Rev. Victor Dada, Spokesperson, Proprietors of Mission grant-aided schools, Kwara State, Apostle Shina Ibiyemi, Dir. Legal & Publicity, CAN, Kwara State.

CAN insists that such action was unnecessary trespass which may lead to the breakdown of law and order as they would defend their faith and properties accordingly.

Rev. Victor Dada, Spokesperson, Proprietors of Mission grant-aided schools, Kwara State, Apostle Shina Ibiyemi, Dir. Legal & Publicity, CAN, Kwara State.

Recall that State Government last week shut ten mission grant-aided schools in Ilorin the State capital over the issue of wearing hijab in those schools by female students. Only time will tell how the issue would be resolved for peace to reign in the affected schools but Government must be sincere in addressing the matter.