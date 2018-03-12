Kwara Guber: Family, associates hold special prayer for Mustapha

Associates, friends and supporters of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mashood Mustspha, Sunday held a special prayer for the gubernatorial ambition of the politician to become a reality.

Though the prayer was specifically organised to mark the 55th birthday of Mustapha, the clerics were requested to beseech God to grant Mustapha’s desire of becoming the next governor of Kwara state.

The anchor of the brief prayer session, Alfa AbdulGaniyu Asileke repeatedly asked the clerics and dignitaries in attendance to focus prayer on the celebrant’s gubernatorial ambition.

Mustapha, a close aide and ally of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki is yet to make his ambition public, but his supporters have begun subtle moves to ensure that he clinches the state governorship seat come 2019.

An aide to Mustapha, Suleiman Yahaya corroborated Asileke, saying that yesterday’s prayer session was at the instance of the entire people of Isale Aluko where Mustapha hails from.

He said both “the Mustapha’s family and the entire people of Isale Aluko are desirous of seeing Mustapha succeeding Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed come 2019.”

Yahaya asked the clerics and other stakeholders not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring the politician’s emergence on Kwara’s driver’s seat in the next political dispensation.

The cleric, who led the special prayer, Imam AbdulGaniyu Asileke, beseeched God to grant Mustapha sound health, long life and prosperity.

He equally prayed God to help Mustapha realises his gubernatorial ambition come 2019.

In a brief lecture, Sheik AbdulRasaq Milo, said philanthropic gesture of Mustapha qualified him to be the next governor of the state.

Mustapha, at different times, served as commissioner for Lands and Housing, Special Adviser (Special Duties) when Dr. Bukola Saraki was the governor of the state between 2003 and 2011.