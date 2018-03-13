Kwara gov’s wife secures civil service jobs for women, empowers 100

Wife of the Kwara state governor, Mrs. Omolewa Ahmed, has secured employment in Kwara state civil service for five women, even as she empowered 95 others as parts of activities marking the 2018 International Women’s Day celebration.

Five of the lucky beneficiaries who emerged through a raffle draw got scholarship to acquire vocational skills in the International Vocational Centre (IVETEC), Ilorin, 25 would be empowered in farming enterprises, 9 in ICT and 50 in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMES).

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor’s wife admonished the beneficiaries of the scheme to make the women folk proud by being agents of positive change in the society. ‘‘I hope you are going to make me proud, you are going there to make a change’’, she said.

Reflecting on the theme for this year’s celebration: ‘‘Pressing for Progress: inspire to aspire’’ Omolewa said it was time for women to begin to take their ‘‘right full place” in all facets of their national life.

She urged them to take up career in the civil service and vie for elective offices so as to ‘‘add value to the system’’.

In her lecture one of the resource person at the event, the state’s Head of Service (HOS) Mrs. Esther Modupe Susan, advised women to embrace career in the civil service assuring that it is one of the best place to secure their future.

She counselled women to have a positive attitude towards their fellow women and embrace only values that make them responsible in the society.

‘‘As women we need to recycle our psyche, economically, psychologically emotionally, everywhere we need to help women’’, she said.