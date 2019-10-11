Ilorin – National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa are among dignitaries expected at the 19th posthumous lecture of the first Asiwaju of Offa, Late Chief Josiah Sunday-Olawoyin.

The memorial lecture, organised by The Zealous Kwara Youths, would be chaired by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara at the Offa Descendants Union Hall in Offa, on Saturday.

President of the group, Mr John Adegboye, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said Tinubu would be the Special Guest, while ex-governor Balarabe Musa, Mr Sunde Babalola, a former governorship aspirant in Kwara and Chief Olatokunbo Adekunle-Ajasin, a Federal Commissioner with Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission will present papers.

Also to make presentations at the event are the two sons of late Olawoyin, Segun and Obafemi, as well as a former Majority Leader in the state assembly, Hassan Oyeleke.

Adegboye said the late monarch had held positions “with which he influenced development policies that people of the state are enjoying today’’.

He said that the late Asiwaju of Offa had moved the motion for the creation of Kwara State at Northern Nigeria Leaders of Thought Forum held in Kaduna in 1966.

According to him, late Olawoyin’s motion was seconded by Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho-AbdulRazaq, father of the incumbent governor of the state.

He added that the group resolved to celebrate the late political icon because he represented the finest qualities of, not only an Offa man but what progressive politics should be, nationally.

Adegboye urged the state government to immortalise him, saying that his selflessness, and the qualities he exemplified during his lifetime, should not go unrewarded.

“Late Chief J.S. Olawoyin represents the finest qualities of not only an Offa man; he represents the impression of Ibolo land, Kwara State and what Progressive politics nationally should be.

“We are committed to gaining inspiration from his life and times during the course of the lecture,’’ Adegboye said.

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II is expected to lead other royal fathers at the memorial lecture. (NAN)