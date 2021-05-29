Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has invited Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD) to complete the Social Audit of Ilesha Baruba-Gwanara road construction project.

Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD) is an Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organisation known in Kwara for its #FollowKwaraMoney project.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Ilorin by the Anti-Corruption body’s Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Mr Saeed Tijjani.

The statement said the governor communicated his invitation to ENetSuD on Saturday (May 29, 2021) through the office of his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Mohammed Oyawoye, who is also the Focal Person to the Governor on Social Audit.

“I am directed to inform you to complete the Social Audit Exercise of Ilesha Baruba-Gwanara road construction.

“The audit report of the project’s BEME was received but your organisation has yet to complete a comprehensive audit of the project which should include the physical assessment of work done, the sum required for completion, and what your organisation calculates the total cost of the project to be,” the message read in part.

According to the statement, the governor’s aide also informed ENetSuD to communicate its findings in the form of a final report and urged it to take urgent action on the submission of the final report. (NAN)