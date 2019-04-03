Kwara Gov. -elect appoints 80-member transition committee

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin



Kwara state Governor-elect, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Wednesday approved the appointment of an 80-member transition committee.



In a statement issued on by his Spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor-elect named Alhaji Aminu Logun, an alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru and Chief James Bamisaiye Ayeni as chairman and deputy chairman of the transition committee respectively.



According to the statement, a former Permanent Secretary and Clerk, Kwara state House of Assembly, Muhammad Umar, will serve as secretary to the committee.



Other members of the committee include, the APC Chairman in the state, Bashir Bolarinwa, the three senatorial districts party chairmen, former governorship aspirants or their representatives, party chieftains and elders.



Also included in the committee are representatives of youth, women, labour and experts from various fields of human endeavour.