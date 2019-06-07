Kwara gov appoints chief of staff, SSG, media aide

By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has made his first appointments, comprising the chief of staff, secretary to the state government and chief press secretary.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Agboola Olarewaju said the appointees are Aminu Adisa Logun (chief of staff); Mamman Saba Jibril (SSG) and Rafiu Ajakaye as the chief press secretary.

Logun is a pioneer industrialist in Ilorin and an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos. He hails from Ilorin, the Kwara state capital and was the chairman of the 80-member Kwara state Transition Committee appointed by the governor.

An alumnus of Barewa College, Zaria, Logun attended King’s College, Lagos; has a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Loughborough University of Technology and a master’s of science degree from Birmingham University, both in the United Kingdom.

He has worked with various firms locally and abroad was a one-time general manager of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC).

Similarly, Jibril, who hails from Dumagi in Kwara North, was head of the Geography Department at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, where he still teaches

He has a bachelor’s degree in geography, master’s of science degree in geography and planning and doctorate degree in geography. He specialises in remote sensing applications.

Jibril is a member of the Association of Nigeria Geographers and Cartographic Association of Nigeria.

The media aide, Ajakaye holds a bachelor of arts in history and international studies and is studying for his master’s degree in history and diplomacy, both from the Lagos state University (LASU).

He hails from Alabe in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state and was until his appointment, the Nigerian correspondent for Anadolu Agency, Turkish semi-official news medium and world’s fifth largest news agency.