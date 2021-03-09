Kwara Constituents Set to Recall Law Maker — Daily Times Nigeria

The political space within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State seems to be facing more crisis, as some Concerned youth of the party in Ifelodun local government area and other stakeholders in Omupo/Igbaja constituency have commenced recalling the process of their constituency lawmaker at the Kwara State House of Assembly, Ganiyu Salahudeen also known as “AGF”.

According to the concerned youth, the development became imperative over what they call poor representation and lack of good leadership on the path of Ganiyu Salahudeen.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin the State capital, the Spokesperson of the youth of Ifelodun Local Government Constituency-B, Adigun Olanrewaju, and Abdulrauf Labelabe insists that the lawmaker, Ganiyu Salahudeen has failed to provide good representation for his constituents.

Adigun Olanrewaju, Spokesperson, Concerned APC Youth, Abdulrauf Labelabe, APC Chieftain, Shiloh Awobimpe, Ifelodun APC LG Caretaker Chairman.

Reacting to the recall process, the Law Maker Representing Omupo/Igbaja Constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly, Ganiyu Salahudeen denied all the allegations raised against him stating his achievements.

Ganiyu Salahudeen, Law Maker Representing Omupo/Igbaja Constituency.

Political office holders must begin to see themselves as servants to their electorates conscious of the fact that they are in office to serve them and must ensure that dividends of democracy are delivered to their people.