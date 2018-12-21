Kwara APC urges members to remain calm after judgment

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Dr Rex Olawoye has appealed to all members of the party to remain calm and continue to work for the success of the party. Olawoye made the appeal in Ilorin on Thursday while reacting to the court judgment declaring Ishola Balogun-Fulani as the authentic chairman of the party in Kwara. An Ilorin High court had on Wednesday ruled that Ishola Balogun-Fulani was the duly elected chairman of the party in the state. Justice T.C. Umaru in his judgment declared as unconstitutional, null and void to dissolve the duly elected state executive led by Balogun-Fulani. Olawoye assured APC members and supporters that the party had already appeal the judgment of the Ilorin High Court, assuring them that true and genuine justice would be gotten at the Appeal Court. “We believe that judgment can be delivered only based on the facts placed before the court and the onus lies on the presiding judge to make his judgment. “In this case however, our teeming supporters and members of this great party should be rest assured that APC in Kwara State is on top of the situation and has made adequate arrangement to appeal against the judgment which will soon be heard,” Olawoye added. Olawoye therefore assured members of the party that the judgment has not in any way affect APC candidates whose names were submitted to INEC as was erroneously portrayed by certain people in Ilorin. “The judgment has been erroneously been interpreted to the public as affecting our candidates negatively. “All our candidates whose names were duly submitted to INEC have nothing to do with the judgment. “They remain our flag bearers for all the positions in the state before the INEC,” Olawoye said. He said that Balogun-Fulani has not locus to institute the suit in the first place because he has been expelled from the party by the national executive since September. “It is an open secret that in Kwara that Ishola Balogun-Fulani has been expelled by the National Body of the party and by that action has ceases to be a member of the party. “It is an irony for him to be declared as the chairman,” the APC chieftain added. He enjoined members of the party to know that the judgment of the High Court was the beginning of a process which will terminate at the apex court. Olawoye added that the campaign and other preparation of the party for 2019 elections remained unhindered by the court judgment. “We all know the antics of our common enemy who wear masks to cause political confusions in Kwara,” Olawoye added.