Kwara APC primaries: Ex- FCC boss vows to reclaim stolen mandate

A governorship aspirant in the just concluded controversial primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kwara state and Taliban of Ilorin, Professor Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem has said he was making frantic efforts to restore his stolen mandate.

Professor Shuaibu of former staff of the federal character commission (FCC), who appealed for calm amongst his supporters condemned the process of the primaries which according to him, “was an attempt to undermine the tenets of democratic process”.

Daily Times recalls that after a failed attempt to announce the party’s governorship candidate, 48 hours after the primaries were held in kwara state, the national working committee of the APC in a statement by its national publicity secretary,Yekin named Alhaji AbdulRahaman Abdulrasaq as its flag bearer.

The development triggered anger and protest from at least 5 of the aspirants including AbdulRaheem.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued to Journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the former unilorin vice chancellor attributed what transpired to what he called “unpatriotic roles of certain elements within the hierarchy of the party”.

The statement reads Professor Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem ,Taliban of Ilorin wishes to thank our numerous supporters and well wishers for their and display of courage in protesting and resisting unpatriotic roles of certain elements in the hierarch of our party ,APC in the just concluded Kwara gubernatorial primaries.

‘While condemning in its totality the mindless and provocative attempt to undermine the tenets of democratic process, we wish to appeal for calm in the face of outright display of open and direct robbery of our collective victory at the polls.

“We are engaging with all patriotic persons in both party and government in order to restore our stolen mandate “.