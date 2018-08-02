Kwara APC Exco: Court restrains Oshiomhole, NWC, Bolarinwa, others

An Ilorin high Court yesterday restrained members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any person or officers of the party from dissolving or taking any action towards dissolving Kwara state executive committee of the party.

The court granted the application after hearing the submission of Abdulwahab Bamidele, counsel to Isola Balogun – Fulani (Chairman Kwara APC), Chief Christopher Tunji Ayeni, (Secretary Kwara APC), who are claimants /applicants in the suit number KWS /292/218 filed before the court of Justice TS Umar.

Balogun Fulani and Christopher Ayeni had dragged the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and five others before the court on the purported dissolution of the Kwara APC executive committee by the NWC of the party.