…pledges loyalty to Governor Abdulrazaq

The intra-party crisis which has engulfed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State seem to be far from abating as a faction of the party in the Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state has sworn-in Comrade Ifabiyi Raphael as its new party chairman.

Reverend Bunmi Olusona, one of the major stakeholders of the party in the area, told journalists at the event in Ilofa on Thursday, that there was a need to have a party chairman that would be loyal to the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Olusona said that the essence of the event was to swear in a new party chairman and declare full loyalty to the leader of the party in the state, Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRasaq.

“We are here with our new local government party chairman and all the 10 ward chairmen of APC in the Oke-Ero Local Government Area, including major stakeholders of the party in the local and the state, as well as our state officers. We are here to tell his Excellency that he can depend on this local government 100 per cent.

“The deposed chairman has demonstrated that he is not loyal to His Excellency, Governor Abdulrazaq, and there is no tolerance for that in this local government area. We are only playing rules of politics. There are only three rules of politics. The first one is loyalty, the second one is loyalty and the third one is loyalty. If you are the party chairman of this local government, you must demonstrate your 100 per cent loyalty to his Excellency and the former chairman has failed in that regard,” he said.

The swearing-in of the new chairman, Comrade Raphael, from Idofin/Odo-Asin constituency Ward, was witnessed by the deputy speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Raphael Adetiba.