Kwara APC: Balogun-Fulani constitutes campaign c’ttee for Kayode AbdulWahab

Like this: Like Loading...

The court recognised Ishola Balogun-Fulani led executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state denied yesterday its purported expulsion from the party by its National Working Committee (NWC). Balogun-Fulani, who is leader of the executive committee affirmed as authentic by a decision of an Ilorin High Court on Wednesday, told newsmen yesterday in Ilorin that none of them was ever queried by the NWC let alone the execution of disciplinary action against them. This is even as he announced the composition of a Campaign Council for its governorship candidate, Hon. Kayode AbdulWahab. The council is led by Alhaji Jimoh Balogun and includes Chief Christopher Ayeni, Alhaji Ali Baba, Dr. Dele Kayode, Hajia Tolani Ibrahim, Hajia Jibike Alabi, Abdulmumini Mohammed, Alhaji Yusuf Morocco and Hon. Raheem Bello. The APC chairman insisted that the midweek judgment directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise his executive committee and accept the list of candidates submitted by his group to the electoral umpire for the 2019 general elections . The elated Balogun- Fulani also announced the constitution of a reconciliation committee to work on aggrieved party members, saying he will inaugurate the committee early next week so that its members can start work in earnest. National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Isa-Onilu had in the wake of the court decision declared that the judgement was of no effect since the Balogun-Fulani executive committee had earlier been expelled allegedly for anti-party activities. But Balogun-Fulani, who was flanked by other members of his committee during the media briefing, described Issa- Onilu’s position as false, saying since the APC spokesman was not on board during the initial crisis he had little authentic information to comment on. He added: “We read online and on social media that Kwara State APC Executive led by Balogun-Fulani has been expelled. We make bold to say that Lane Issa Onilu is lying because the APC constitution slept out the procedure for discipline under Section 21b. “Up till date no letter, query on compliance has been made against me or any of the executive members under my leadership. We have bee in court since July 2018 where a court of competent jurisdiction has given an injunction on the party’s national chairman that status quo be maintaining until determination of the main case. “Therefore no any action can be taken outside that order. For emphasis, no letter or query has ever been received from the party’s national headquarters as regards to the activities of Kwara state APC executive committee or any of her members in accordance with Article 21b of APC Constitution. “Therefore we wish to state that the purported statement issued by Lane Issa Onilu who was not on board the APC executive when the issue started is a blatant lie, null and void as has no place in law. We urge all members of the public, especially APC members and well wishes to disregard the divisive statement purportedly made by Lanre Issa Onilu and focus on the victory of the APC candidates in the 2019 general election”.