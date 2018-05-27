Kwankwasiyya Supporters Surrendering To Us” – Ganduje

Barring any last minute situations, an exodus of the members of the Kwankwasiya faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), into the Ganduje group, is expected to place any moment from now.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Kano state Governor Abba Anwar, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

According to the statement, In what appears like glad tiding to the newly inaugurated leadership and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, the governor of Kano state Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje reveals that, Kwankwasiyya followers of the former governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso are surrendering to the new leadership of the party.

Assuring that, he was privy to information that, many were planning to join the genuine party structure of APC, “…abandoning their long held idea of Kwankwasiyya in the state,” he hints.

Ganduje made the revelation during breaking of Fasting dinner that was held over the weekend at Africa House, Government House, Kano, with all his political appointees, cutting across Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, in the presence of the Secretary to the State Government and a few members of his cabinet.

He advised the leadership of the party to accept the new returnees from Kwankwasiyya faction and treat them as brothers and sisters, urging that, “When they are back they should be treated as part of our flesh. Don’t say you will give them new party cards. No! All along they have been card carrying members of our party.”

“Accept them and embrace them. Those that are joining us from different parts of the state, abandoning their Kwankwasiyya root, I am sure they are genuinely cross carpeting to the right place. Take them seriously as long as they remove the red cap, (jokingly put)” Ganduje urges.

The Governor further reveals that, during the wards and local government congresses few weeks back, the Petition Committees sent from the national headquarters of the party, “came and left without receiving a single petition against the conduct or the results of the held congresses,” he says.

Instead of the Petition Committee to receive complaints, “they went back to the national office commending how the congresses were conducted peacefully. In fact, the committees were thinking to recommend for a special acknowledgement and recommendations for the Kano chapter of the great party, the APC,” he emphasises.

“The same thing comes our way after the transparently conducted state congress last week. This shows how honest and transparent we are when it comes to party activities. We play the game by the rule and we listen to all,” the governor noted.

On the forthcoming primary elections within the party, as general election period was fast approaching, the governor assured that, “We are now in real politicking period. We are therefore about to form committees in all the local governments of the state for reconciling different aspirants who might indicate interest to contest any position.”

“Where consensus is reached between aspirants, fine and good. But where we have difficulty in arriving at any consensus, then aspirants would go to the field and sort it out. We are determined to protect all rights of our members, no matter what,” he assures.

Ganduje therefore assured returnees from Kwankwasiyya to his fold, not to panic, “…as it is in our blood to protect the rights of all APC members when it comes to the conduct of primary election. We respect and observe internal democracy,” he insisted.