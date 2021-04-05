Kukah’s criticism of Buhari is ungodly, partisan -Presidency

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Abuja

The Presidency has accused the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Father Mathew Hassan Kukah, of partisan and ungodly criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Acknowledging that all citizens have their individual ideologies, even their own versions of the truth, the presidency Kukah being a man of God should not use ideology to stand in the way of facts and fairness

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, stated this in a press release Sunday night in a response to Father Kukah’s Easter message.

The Presidency said in saying that the Boko Haram terrorism was worse than it was in 2015, the clergy did not speak like a man of God.

“Kukah should go to Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021.

“Furthermore, the Hijab issue in Kwara State on which he dwelt is a state matter which the courts of the land have adjudicated. They are matters that have appeared in several states as far back as the Obasanjo administration. In all of that, when and where did the name of President Buhari feature?

“He is playing partisan politics by dragging the President into it.

“An administration that has created a whole Ministry, for the first time in the country’s history, appropriating enormous resources to it, to deal with issues of internally displaced persons cannot, in all rightfulness be accused of not caring for them.

“Some of the comments are no more than a sample of the unrestrained rhetoric Fr. Kukah trades in, which he often does in the guise of a homily.

“We urge well-meaning citizens to continue to support the ongoing efforts by the administration to secure the country and move it forward.”