Supreme Knight of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM) in Nigeria, Sir Diamond Ovueraye, has urged the federal government to curb the activities of herdsmen by establishing regional policing to combat the security challenges facing the country.

Ovueraye said this on Tuesday at the fourth degree investiture ceremony of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba at St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos.

He said that when the government establishes regional policing, the people as well as the government would help tackle the insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

“Herdsmen are on rampage even in the western region, killing and kidnapping people. This must stop; government at all levels need to tackle it seriously and make sure that there is security in the country.

“What we need to consider is the possibility of having regional security forces; what we can call regional policing,” Ovueraye said.

The supreme knight, who explained what the fourth degree investiture means, said that the fourth degree was different from the other degrees in the KSM.

“When you join the order, you are a first degree knight. After about two to three years of acquiring enough knowledge, you will be tested and when you pass exams, you will go to second degree.

“After about four to five years of acquired knowledge and exams, you will be promoted to third degree and after about four years, you will be promoted to the fourth degree which is the last degree of the order.

“So, it is based on your knowledge and number of years that you have spent in the order. So, you graduate, you move on from one class to another,’’ he said. (NAN)