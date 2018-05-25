Kris food and winery launching

It will be a gathering of who is who in society and music icons when on Sunday, May 22, 2018, the widely anticipated opening of Eddy Kris Food and Winery “, Krizions Intercontinental Cuisine” will be officially opened for business with the expectation of top dignitaries to be in attendance.

Mike Okri younger brother, who is based in the United States and doing music, has returned to Nigeria to invest in hospitality business.

In a brief chat with daily times the talented artiste said he is diversifying into hospitality business with a touch of class, with the aim to serve his intending clients with over 50 different kinds of intercontinental meals.

He also stated that Krizions which is located at Olaribiro off, Allen Avenue, Lagos, is also an event centre that serves wines and other kinds of drinks.

Daily Times can recalled that Kriz who discovered his musical talent at his tender years left Nigeria to the US in the 90’s and have been coming to Nigeria on holidays.

In 2014, he was in Nigeria to organize a musical festival, which did not turn out as expected, because all his investment was squandered by his trusted business partners. ”I almost committed suicide when I returned to US” he revealed.

Speaking on people expected at the august event, kriz who claimed he almost committed suicide when life was becoming unbearable for him said he cannot roll out the names of those who will grace the event

“Rolling out the names of people coming could be herculean task. Because if I mentioned someone s name and I did not mention another it could mean another thing”

However, daily times gathered that, 2face, ras kimono, top politician are some of the people expected at the event