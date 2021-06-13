Krejcikova wins French Open doubles day after singles triumph

Barbora Krejcikova sealed the women’s doubles title at the French Open on Sunday, a day after her singles triumph.

The 25-year-old Czech teamed up with compatriot Katerina Siniakova to prevail 6-4 6-2 over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Poland’s Iga Swiatek, last year’s singles champion.

Krejcikova beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the singles final on Saturday.

She becomes the first female player in 21 years and seventh woman overall to win a singles and doubles title at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova and Siniakova were also doubles champions in Paris in 2018 and also took the Wimbledon title three years ago.

Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final later in the day