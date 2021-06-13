Online Courses for Top Executives

Krejcikova wins French Open doubles day after singles triumph

13th June 2021
Add Comment
by Our Correspondent

Barbora Krejcikova sealed the women’s doubles title at the French Open on Sunday, a day after her singles triumph.

The 25-year-old Czech teamed up with compatriot Katerina Siniakova to prevail 6-4 6-2 over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Poland’s Iga Swiatek, last year’s singles champion.

Krejcikova beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the singles final on Saturday.

She becomes the first female player in 21 years and seventh woman overall to win a singles and doubles title at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova and Siniakova were also doubles champions in Paris in 2018 and also took the Wimbledon title three years ago.

Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final later in the day

You may also like

About the author

Our Correspondent

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!