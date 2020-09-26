Koscielny apologises to Arsenal fans a year after leaving the club

By Elijah Odetokun

Former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has apologised to Arsenal fans for the way he left the club and how he was announced as a Bordeaux player.

The French defender left the club after 9years.

He refused to travel with the team to their pre-season tour in the US before leaving.

He was announced at Bordeaux with a video clip of him wearing an Arsenal jersey and then removing it to reveal Bordeaux jersey much to the dismay of the Gunners fan.

“I had 9 incredible years there, lots of memories with this club.

I know that my announcement video at Bordeaux caused a bit of a stir, I want to apologise to the fans for that, I didn’t expect it to affect them in the way that it did.”

READ ALSO: Vardy is a quality player, says Koscielny

Koscielny said in an interview with French newspaper Telefoot on Thursday. He was an integral part of Arsene Wenger’s final years.

He won’t three FA Cups and was club captain until his departure.