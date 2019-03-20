Korean President congratulates Buhari on re-election

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

Writing to the Nigerian leader on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Korea, President Jae-in said that “I hope that under your leadership, Nigeria will continue to achieve political stability and economic prosperity.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980, our two countries are maintaining friendship and cooperation in various areas.

I would like to closely cooperate with you to develop the relationship to a more mutually beneficial and future-oriented one.”

President Jae-in wished President Buhari “good health as well as the everlasting prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.