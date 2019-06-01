Korean Culture Day: KCCN thrills theatre enthusiasts with ‘Treasure Island’

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

As part of its tradition of screening K-movies Bi-Monthly during the Korean Culture Day, the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN), in its bid to make true their promise, thrilled theatergoers and enthusiasts in Abuja to a musical play performed by Seoul Arts Center, ‘Treasure Island’.

The play Treasure Island is a theatrical performance based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel “The Treasure Island”, which is well known as Jekyll and Hyde.

“Treasure Island,” a novel with exotic backgrounds and peculiar materials, features tremendous courage and enthusiasm with pirates of impressive characters, written in series with suspense. It was selected among the 1001 books that must be read before death.

It featured, a fearless adventurer Jim Hawkins who sets sail to a remote island rumored to house untold riches, enigmatic cook John Silver (Eddie Izzard) hatches a plan that puts the crew at odds with their determined leader in this swashbuckling take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s beloved tale.

Giving a 21st century twist to this 19th-century tale, the SAC’s production combines a healthy portion of song and dance to the near two-hour play in an effort to make the storyline easily relatable to audiences of all ages.

“Treasure Island” as directed by Lee Dae-woong, has its main characters including; Jim Hawkins, Long John Silver Billy Bones the Crazy Ben Guun, Blind Pew, Isreal Hands and assorted crew members.

The renowned Director, Lee Dae-woong, revamped the storyline by coupling it with family-friendly music, thus adding more colour and flair to the live theater performance.

The crew sailed in a ship called the RLS Legacy. The initials refer to Robert Louis Stevenson, whose classic of juvenile-adventure lit is the ostensible basis for the musical play.

Jim Hawkins, lives with his mother, a big-eyed, beleaguered innkeeper. Because his father abandoned the family to go off to sea (or sky, or whatever it’s supposed to be), Jim has grown into an unruly teenager, whose reckless skateboarding lands him in trouble with the robot police.

When a three-dimensional cybernetic treasure map comes into his possession, Jim sets off on an adventure, along with the nervous, nattering Doctor Doppler, who appears to be some kind of intergalactic dog.

On board the Legacy, they met the feline captain and the cook, Mr. Silver, a shambling heap of malevolent blarney who becomes both Jim’s surrogate father and his nemesis.