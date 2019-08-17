With several music act getting a spot in the movie industry; Dapo Oyebanjo better known as D’banj has landed himself his first Nollywood role in the movie ‘Sugar Rush’.

D’banj will be acting alongside other cast members that includes Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Toke Makinwa, Mawuli Gavor, Tobi Bakare, Nkem Owoh, Adedimeji Lateef, Zack Orji, Bimbo Ademoye, Adesua Wellington amongst others.

D’banj’s role was announced by the filmmaker Jade Osiberu who shared a teaser video that had names of the cast and D’banj’s song, ‘Cover Me’ playing in the background.

According to Osiberu, D’Banj also occupies the seat of a co-producer on the project.

“Sugar Rush is a co-production amongst Greoh Media, FilmOne, DKM Media and Jungle Filmworks. Thanks to my co-Executive Producers D’Banj, Moses Babatope, Kene Okwuosa, and Seyi Siwoku for making it happen,” she wrote.