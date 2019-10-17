The Director General (DG) of Lokoja Local Government Area, for the Bello-Onoja All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Organisation, Hon. Fancy Jimoh Tiamiyu, has said that Senator Smart Adeyemi will emerge victorious in the senatorial rerun election ordered by the Court of Appeal for Kogi West.

Tiamiyu, a Lokoja-based entrepreneur stated this while congratulating Senator Adeyemi on the Appeal Court verdict.

The Appellate Court had on Friday last week, upheld the decision of the election petitions tribunal that earlier quashed the declaration of Senator Dino Melaye as winner of the 2019 Kogi West Senatorial poll and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election.

Give priority to corps members accommodation, El-Rufai orders LG chairmen, traditional rulers

Tiamiyu said the judgement, which according to him, reversed the ruthless subversion of the will of the people of Kogi West Senatorial District in the last general election, was a triumph for democracy.

“I congratulate our boss and leader in the Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council, Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi, on his triumphant outing in the Court of Appeal where the visibly callous manipulation masterminded to rob him of victory at the polls in the last Kogi West Senatorial election was nullified.

“We were aware that the election was heavily manipulated, because there was no way Smart would have lost, contesting on the platform of the APC, a party that has become fully rooted in Kogi State, courtesy of the good work of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello. There is no gainsaying the fact that our workaholic governor has rebuilt Kogi APC giving the party a formidably firm structure that has turned it into a winning machine,” Tiamiyu maintained.

The Lokoja APC campaign DG added: “This time around in the rerun, we will do everything possible to prevent any form of manipulation that will deny our man of victory. We will never allow that to happen again.

“Senator Smart Adeyemi will be victorious in the rerun any day INEC chooses to conduct the exercise within the 90 days given by the Court of Appeal. Whether it is conducted the same day with the governorship election or not, we are surely going to win the two elections.

“APC has gained total acceptability of the people of Kogi State. PDP has failed them in the past, and so, they have wholeheartedly embraced the APC as a party that is making the difference in the governance of the state.

“In the last few months many people have been joining our great party from Kogi West including former leaders and supporters of the PDP, SDP, ADC and others. We are admitting more folks on a daily basis which shows the general acceptability of the Governor Yahaya Bello-led APC government in the state and Kogi West.”