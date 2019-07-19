Two unconfirmed cases of the polio virus have been reported in Kogi state after being polio-free for 10 years.

Executive Director, Kogi state Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, disclosed this on Friday at a stakeholders meeting with the social mobilisation committee for the national immunisation plus days in Lokoja.

Dr. Yakubu said that the two cases of polio virus were reported in Ankpa and Dekina Local Government Areas of Kogi state, saying however, that they were yet to be confirmed.

“Kogi state has been polio-free for more than 10 years now, but unfortunately we are beginning to get some very discouraging signals. In fact, recently there were unconfirmed reports of polio virus in Ankpa and Dekina Local Government Areas of Kogi state, although it has not been confirmed.

“But, we have dispatched a team of experts to take samples of those cases and carry out appropriate investigations. The team is already on that task. This is why we need to intensify our social mobilisation and campaign, especially for this national immunisation plus days that is centered on polio vaccination for our children and some other commodities,” Yakubu said.

He therefore, appealed to all the social mobilization committee members drawn from various fields and organisations to take the assignment very seriously, stating that “the health of our children, mothers and us is very important to everybody, including the leader of our state, Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“I want to believe that whatever role we play; we are doing it in the interest of our children, mothers, and the state at large. I pray that God will help us achieve this goal,” Yakubu said.

On his part, Technical Assistant, National Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Centre (NERICC), Abuja, Adolphus Okoro, urged the Kogi state government to strengthen the social mobilization committee to function maximally for effective mobilisation and service delivery across the state.

The Programme Director, SERICC, Olorumaiye Theophilus, said some vaccines would be introduced to children at nine months immunisation during the national immunisation plus days to prevent meningitis.

Responding, a member of the social mobilization committee, Titus Alonge, of the Teens Education Development and Information Initiative Nigeria (TEDiiN) a non-governmental organization, advised the state to carry members of the social mobilization committee along in all its operations.