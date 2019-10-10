Abuja – A coalition of Civil Societies, led by National Peace Campaign, a non-governmental organisation, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy security agents to Kogi to avert looming violence ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship election.

The National Coordinator of the campaign, Mr Valentine Ejeh, made the call while addressing newsmen on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said that unless the president intervened, the state would be a ‘difficult terrain’ before, during and after the election.

According to him, the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is desperate and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is ready to match it.

He said that the security architecture in the state had been compromised, adding that peaceful campaigns and other activities would be difficult.

Ejeh recommended massive deployment of security personnel to the state to ensure a peaceful election.

The coordinator said that election was about the decision of the people, stressing the need to stop desperate politicians from hijacking the process with violence.

The coalition called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free and fair election in the state.

He said it would be difficult for peace to reign in the state, if the umpire was not seen to be unbiased.

Ejeh called on the electorate not to focus only on the big political parties but to profile all the candidates from all the parties.

He urged the electorate to look at some new political parties and not to mortgage their future to the majority parties. (NAN)