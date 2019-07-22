Pilgrims from Kogi state in Saudi Arabia for the hajj say that they are praying for the peaceful conduct of the governorship election scheduled for November 16 in the state.

They said this in separate interviews at the prophet’s mosque in Madinah.

One of them, Isa Usman said that “since my arrival in Madinah for this year hajj, I have made it my cardinal principle to also pray for peace in the forthcoming governorship election in my state.

“I also prayed for all our leaders, particularly our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for Allah to give him more wisdom in piloting the affairs of Nigeria.”

He commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Kogi state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for securing them good accommodation, adding that he and his colleagues also have no complaint about the food they were being served in Madinah.

No fewer than 22 governorship candidates, including the incumbent, Alhaji Yahya Bello would contest for the governorship seat.

Meanwhile, the number of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for the 2019 hajj, as at July 20 stands at 14, 649 with 30 flights according to NAHCON.