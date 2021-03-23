Kogi PDP woman leader killer convicted — Daily Times Nigeria

A High Court sitting in Idah, Kogi State has sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to twelve years and six months imprisonment for the Killing of Salome Abuh, a People’s Democratic Party Woman leader during the last governorship election in Kogi State.

The defendant was arraigned on the offences of criminal conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Mischief by fire and culpable homicide on 23rd day of March 2021 at Idah in Kogi State.

The prosecution in prove of his cases called five witnesses where the court agreed with oral testimonies and eye witness account alongside statement made to the Nigeria police and held it to be sufficient to secure the conviction of the defendant, Ocholi Edicha.

The defendant denied making statement to the Nigeria police but was quick to challenge and accept some aspect of his statement as his confessional statement was admitted by the court.

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kinsley Fanwo, who reacted to the verdict, commended the court for avenging the death of Salome, noting that the Governor Yahaya Bello has exonerated himself by allowing justice take its case through investigation by security agents.

Fanwo noted that that the Yahaya Bello administration has sworn to protect life and properties of citizens and would see that criminal elements in the state face the consequences of their actions regardless of who they are and what they stand for.

Late Salome Acheju Abuh was on 18th November, 2019 shot and set ablaze at her resident in Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi state.