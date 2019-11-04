The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has adjusted its campaign timetable ahead of the Nov. 16, Kogi governorship election.

PDP disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the party had suspended its campaign in Kogi for two days to commiserate with the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf, who lost his wife on Saturday.

Yusuf is a member of the House of Representatives who represents Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.

He said that the campaign would resume on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and run till Wednesday Nov.13.

He said that with the rescheduled timetable, the PDP campaign train would be in Kogi and Lokoja Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state on Wednesday; Kabba-Bunu and Ijumu LGAs on Thursday.

He said that the party would on Friday take its campaign to Mopa-Amuro, Yagba East and Yagba West LGAs, while it would on Saturday hold its Central Zonal Rally at Okene and Ajaokuta LGAs.

Ologbondiyan said that by Nov. 11 there would be “Door – To – Door campaign’’ in Kogi West.

“Stakeholders’ consultation, voters’ sensitisation and campaigns across the state on Nov. 12 and grand finale in Ayingba on Nov. 13.

“The PDP enjoins all party faithful, supporters and lovers of democracy to continue to come out in their numbers; as massively exhibited in all PDP rallies so far,’’ he said.

He acknowledged the support of the people of Kogi in standing with the party in the collective determination to vote in the PDP.(NAN)