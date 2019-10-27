The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has predicted that the unprecedented crowd that thronged at the official flag-off of its governorship campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on Friday, despite threats of violence by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a resounding declaration by the people that nothing will stop them from kicking Governor Yahaya Bello out of office on November 16.

The party is optimistic that the crowd is an unmistaken demonstration of the fact that Kogi state remains home to the PDP, which will further manifest in its landslide victory at the November 16 election.

“The earth shaking jubilation and ovations that greeted the PDP candidate, Musa Wada and his running mate, Sam Aro, established the people’s confidence and preference for the PDP and its candidate, over and above Yahaya Bello, who has failed them on all fronts, the PDP said in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

The PDP publicist, Kola Ologbondiyan in the statement said the party has been made aware of the gloom, hopelessness and dejection in the Bello camp, which is depleting by the day, following Wada’s soaring popularity and acceptability across the voting demography in the state.

“Yahaya Bello is gradually coming to terms with the fact that he will soon found himself standing alone to face his inevitable prize for failure and disdain for the people of Kogi state.

“Governor Bello now knows that the people of Kogi state cannot be intimidated by threats of violence neither can they be bought, enticed or beguiled with filthy offers.

They have since made up their minds to repay Bello in his own coin for the pain and anguish he inflicted on them in the last four years and nothing can change this resolve.

“The only thing that is collectively paramount to the people of Kogi state is that Yahaya Bello is voted out to make way for a purposeful, people-oriented and transparent administration under Wada,” the party said.

The PDP commended the people of the state for their unity, resilience and courage in the face of machinations, threats, assaults and manipulations by Yahaya Bello and the APC.

The party also commended the patriotism of members of the APC that have crossed over to the PDP in the last few weeks to queue behind Wada, having realized that the liberation and repositioning of the state in the interest of the people can only be attained through the PDP and Wada.

The party therefore, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security forces to resist the shenanigans of the APC and remain on the side of truth and fairness as the people of the state will not accept any process that does not reflect their will and aspiration.