Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Nigeria despite being an oil producing country, its residents have continued to pay exorbitantly for the liquefied petroleum products such as Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene and Cooking Gas.

Residents of Kogi State paid the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) per litre (N147.91) followed by Kebbi State (N146.43) and Bayelsa State (N146.25) all above the N145 approved by the Federal Government.

According to Price Watch of petroleum products released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), residents of Abuja (N144.20), Katsina (N144.13) and Benue (N144.00) paid the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) per litre.

The report disclosed that while the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased by -1.8% year-on-year, it also increased by 0.2% month-on-month to N145.4 in June 2019 from N145.0 in May 2019.

Similarly, it was also revealed that the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) decreased by -1.46% month-on-month and increased by 9.62% year-on-year to N224.69 in June 2019 from to N228.02 in May 2019 with states such as Borno (N266.67), Taraba (N250.00) and Abuja (N239.00) paying the highest average price of diesel per litre.

States with the lowest average price of diesel per litre were Bayelsa (N204.17), Nasarawa (N196.91) and Plateau (N183.33).

According to the NBS report, the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.17% month-on-month and 13.14% year-on-year to N316.43 in June 2019 from N315.91 in May 2019.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Anambra (N381.25), Abia, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom (N356.67), and Enugu (N352.78), while states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Kwara (N254.17), Abuja (N250.00) and Benue (N249.83).

Further checks revealed that the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.49% month-on-month and 21.13% year-on-year to N1,216.53 in June 2019 from N1,210.56 in May 2019.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Gombe (N1,456.92), Taraba (N1,355.42) and Adamawa (N1,355.00) and states with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Abuja (N1,037.50) Akwa Ibom (N1,024.44) and Bayelsa (N995.45).

Meanwhile, for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas), the bureau noted that the average price decreased by -1.61% month-on-month and -1.94% year-on-year to N1,995.38 in June 2019 from N2,028.04 in May 2019.

It also listed Adamawa, Bauchi and Abuja as states with the highest average price for the refilling a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with prices standing at N2,485.00, N2,450.00 and N2,407.14 respectively.

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Ebonyi (N1,732.50), Enugu (N1,702.86) and Abuja (N1,700.00).

Similarly, the average price for the refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.13% month-on-month and decreased by -1.24% year-on-year to N4,226.04 in June 2019 from N4,220.44 in May 2019.

Also the price watch revealed that states with highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bayelsa (N4,654.55), Akwa Ibom (N4,640.00) and Enugu (N4,563.85), while Katsina, Ekiti and Kano recorded the lowest average price for refilling same kilograms of cylinder, which attracted N3,900.00, N3,870.41 and N3,775.00 respectively.

The bureau said that the “field work was done solely by over 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who are monitored by internal and external observers.

“Fuel prices are collected across all 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

“It reflects the actual prices households bought fuels as well as the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

“The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country was the average for the states.

“NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded.”