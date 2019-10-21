The Director General of the Kogi State All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship Campaign Council in Lokoja Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Fancy Jimoh Tiamiyu, has said that Governor Yahaya Bello and Chief Edward Onoja remain the perfect combination that will work indefatigably to transform and lift the state to greater heights.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Tiamiyu stated this in a statement issued to congratulate Onoja on his inauguration as the new Deputy Governor of Kogi State, following the impeachment of Elder Simon Achuba by members of the State Assembly.

Bello is the candidate of APC in the November 16 gubernatorial election, while Onoja is his running mate.

“The Lokoja All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Organization joins all members of our great party and the entire people of Kogi State to felicitate with Chief Edward Onoja, the running mate to Governor Yahaya Bello, on his inauguration as the number-two citizen of the state.

“No doubt, this development is a sign of good things to come for Kogi, as the duo of Onoja and Bello make a perfect match for the overall development of our dear state. I dare say that Kogi is completely safe with Bello and Onoja in the saddle,” Tiamiyu averred.

He added: “Only an unmitigated loyal party man like Onoja would be able to productively and effectively work with Bello to consolidate on the stupendous achievements the governor has recorded since he came on board in 2016. There is no way meaningful progress can be made in a state if a deputy governor is not on the same page with his boss, the governor who is the Chief Executive Officer of the state.

“We don’t need any cog in the wheel of progress, in the determined effort of our amiable governor to transform and reposition the state for greatness. Kogites should come out en masse to vote for these two refined gentlemen, who have evidently demonstrated that they genuinely have the interest of Kogi at heart and would leave no stone unturned to make it better for all of us as they jointly pilot the affairs of the state.”

On the alleged illegality of Achuba’s impeachment, Tiamiyu said: “I don’t have much to say about that. All I know is that the Assembly members acted within the power granted them by the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Therefore, only a competent court of law can decide whether the action of the lawmakers was right or wrong. Until a court rules otherwise, I think that the decision stands and should be respected by all. That is what I feel.”