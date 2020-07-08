Kogi inaugurates Justice Henry Olusuyi as new Chief Judge

Kogi State Government has inaugurated Justice Henry Olusuyi as the Chief Judge of the state.

Olasuyi’s inauguration came five days after Gov Bello appointed him as acting Chief judge.

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Ajanah, Kogi Chief judge dies at COVID-19 isolation centre

The State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Deputy Governor, Edward Onaja; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole and other top government functionaries were in attendance.

The position became vacant following the death of Justice Nasir Ajanah on June 29.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has approved the appointment of Bayo Olowosegun as the acting President of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal.

Mr Olowosegun’s appointment also followed the demise of the former occupant of the office, Shaibu Atadoga, who died on June 22.