The Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA) has ordered its members to vote against Governor Yahaya Bello, based on his poor performance in office, asserting that the incumbent doesn’t deserve a second term.

The ICDA in a statement in Lokoja yesterday gave the indictment after its meeting and directed its members to vote en masse for Musa Wada, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement signed by Shaibu Mohammed, the acting president and Saba Amuda, the secretary of the association respectively, stated that the administration of Gov. Bello has deliberately marginalised the Igala speaking people in the scheme of things in Kogi state.

The umbrella body of the Igala nation maintained that it strongly believes in fairness, justice and equity, and will support any qualified credible and resourceful governorship candidate from any part of the state.

The ICDA stated further that its decision to support Wada for the coveted Kogi governorship seat is not for primordial or divisive tribal sentiments, but based on critical assessment of the current situation in the state.

“The Igala Cultural and Development Association (ICDA) and key stakeholders have declared total support for Musa Wada in the forthcoming November gubernatorial election and enjoin all sons, daughters and indeed, all well-meaning citizens of Kogi state to follow this resolution in the interest of the state,” the statement stated.

The group therefore, noted that one of the most important criteria for winning elections globally, especially for a party in power is performance, pointing out that good governance has really eluded the state in the last four years under the current leadership.

“There has been no single infrastructural project in any part of the state initiated, completed and commissioned by the APC-led administration. Worse still, salaries of civil servants, allowances and pension of retirees have never been paid regularly or in full despite unprecedented huge financial allocations,” it observed.

According to the group, despite the bailouts from the federal government, Paris Club refunds and other loans obtained from financial institutions, no tangible project was executed to gladden the leadership of the APC both at the state and national levels.

“Also, funds generated by the state through the state revenue board were wasted in four years. This reckless spending has put Kogi state in abject poverty, misery and debt that children yet unborn will pay dearly for.

“At the moment, the Igala nation has been deliberately marginalised at the national and state levels in all fronts and positions. The Igala nation has become a laughing stock and subject of ridicule within and outside the state.

“Therefore, all Igala people at home and abroad are enjoined to support the candidate of Igala descent. ICDA stance is not for primordial and divisive tribal sentiments as being propagated by some persons in the media,” the ICDA stated.