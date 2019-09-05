Patrick Okohue

One of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dr Victor Alewo Adoji has condemned the attack on the party primary in the early hours of Wednesday which left several persons injured.

Adoji who described those behind the attack as enemies of democracy said the action was unfortunate and an unacceptable development which situates the state and democracy in the realm of war and limitless desire to conquer.

Adoji in a statement made available in Abuja asks his supporters to remain steadfast in their resolve to right the wrongs in the state.

The statement reads “in the early hours of today, during the ballot-sorting of the PDP gubernatorial primary election in Kogi, the enemies of our democracy came in to disrupt the process with sporadic gunshots that left all of us at the mercy of divine intervention.

“Everyone helplessly scampered for their lives, leaving at least two dead and another two in life-threatening condition.”

Sympathising with families of those who lost their lives and the several who were injured during the gunmen invasion and the venue of the primary election, Adoji said,

My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives and the several who were injured by either direct hits or by reason of an attempt to fly to safety. Our agent who was particularly targeted is currently treating bullet and assault wounds and so are many others including Captain Joe Agada whose head is currently been held in place by stitches.

“This is an unfortunate and unacceptable development and situates our state and democracy in the realm of war and limitless desire to conquer, to destroy and to kill. As we sit back to reflect on this and think of our wounded brothers and lives lost, I want to make it clear that while it is human to be shaken by such bestial acts, our will or resolution are imperturbable.

“Your love and participation in the processes leading-up to this process is why some of us can’t rest on our oars until we right wrongs and begin to result our future. I covet your support, love and encouragement and assure you that I shall not treat your sacrifices with levity.

“Tonight, my tears flowed freely and unstoppable as I reminisce the pains and sacrifices you have to go through to stand for what is left of our democracy and humanity. As for the perpetrators, you have only stalled a process and I assure that you lack the capacity to upset the ultimate outcome.

“Let the fear of our winning that motivated your actions haunt you, for the results you feared will still be called and your heads will bow in ignominious shame. You only tested our resolve, strengthened our love and ignited the flames of patriotism. We Are Still Strong.

“I am now safe and out of danger and I am deeply grateful to those who gave me legs to ‘escape’. I appeal to supporters and well-wishers to remain calm and steadfast as events unfold.”