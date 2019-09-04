The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced that five governorship aspirants in Kogi State have stepped down, ahead of the party’s forthcoming primary election.

The five aspirants from Kogi East according to the Vice-Chairman, Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) and former Minister of State for Health, Arch. Gabriel Aduku, stepped down for the immediate past governor of the state, Capt. Idris Wada (rtd).

However, one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP, alleged to be one of the five that stepped down for former Governor Wada, Dr. Victor Adoji has denied that he stepped down, insisting that he is still in the race.

But, addressing journalists in Lokoja, the state capital, on Tuesday, Aduku said the decision to ‘prevail on the other aspirants to collapse their structure into Wada was in the overall interest of the party and the state.

Aduku listed those who stepped down to include: Mrs. Grace Iye Adejoh, AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.), Dr Victor Adoji, Mohammed Tetes and Emmanuel Omebije.

But, spokesman of Adoji campaign organisation, Abdulahi Usman Adeiza said Adoji was still in the race and was not prepared to step down for anybody.

A statement from the Adoji Campaign organisation signed by Adeiza said: “We debunk the devilish and wicked news making round in the social media of the decision of Dr. Adoji stepping down for other candidates ahead of the Kogi PDP gubernatorial primaries which will kick start any moment.

“This news is of course coming from other opponents who already are afraid of his personality and momentum and have brought up this fake news to confuse our convinced supporters.

“We are gaining grounds, moving from Local Government to Local Government and our delegates are in love with us. We are very prepared for the Primaries and shall come out victorious at the end.”

He appealed to his supporters to “stay undistracted as we see the hand of God.”