By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

As the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket begins, the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello is alleged to have earmarked N198 million to sponsor aspirants into the race ahead of the November 16 poll.

Desirous of plotting the adoption of indirect primary by fielding pseudo – contestants, the governor is said to have perfected plans to buy nomination forms for about 15 other aspirants.

It was gathered that Bello plans to purchase governorship nomination forms for the hired governorship aspirants with the aim of promoting his preference for indirect mode of primaries as against the preference of direct primary by 20 other aspirants.

Sponsored governorship aspirants who have already picked nomination forms our correspondent gathered are Amade Edime from Dekina, who is Gov. Bello’s G9 Support Group coordinator for Kogi East and Kingsley Oga

Others, who are yet to pick nomination forms, include Murtala Muhammad Jimoh, Yakubu Audu, Katun Muhammad, Umar Ibrahim, Musa Hussaini, Suleiman Bashir Lawal, Comrade John Arome, Zaccheaus Dare Micheal, Ade Bright and several other persons.

Gov. Bello it was further learnt, plans to mobilize the aspirants to join him in adopting indirect primary as he at the moment remains the only aspirant out of the 23 aspirants in the party insisting on indirect primary.

Recall that 20 aggrieved aspirants stormed the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday, to demand for direct primaries, urging the party to rescind its decision to adopt indirect primary in picking its candidate.

The expected outcome, it was further gathered is to influence the awaiting decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on the mode of primary to be adopted in the state.

The sponsored aspirants it was further learnt are already declaring their ambition in media and showcasing expression of interest to join the governorship race all in the name of sabotaging the interest of the APC members who want a direct mode of primaries.